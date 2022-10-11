MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Rose’s ideal romantic partner isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

“Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich, successful, tatted gentleman,” she posted on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 10. “That also has kids, but is NOT an abusive narcissist.”

“And he’s definitely an atheist but also a feminist….. I’m not asking for much,” she added.

Social media shared its two cents on Amber’s ideal requirements in The Shade Room’s repost.

Many online users pointed out that the star’s list was fairly understandable in their eyes until Rose said she wants a man who’s “definitely an atheist.”

“I know everybody not religious but to say atheist???? That’s a side eye,” one user wrote.

“Lord Help Her🙏🏽❤️” and “Could’ve left out Atheist 🙅🏼‍♀️🙏🏼✝️” two others chimed in.

Another commenter said Rose’s ideal partner is “probably in hell” — while another wrote, “Lost me at Atheist love. He gotta believe in SOMETHING. Ain’t just pop up on Earth cuz it was Tuesday 😂.”

Rose responded to the shady remarks by doubling down on her list.

Her reply simply read: “I said what I said 🙌.”

Amber Rose’s Relationship To AE Edwards

Rose was last romantically linked to AE Edwards, the father of her youngest son.

The couple had a very public split in August 2021 after the “Sl*t Walk” founder aired out Edwards for cheating on her with 12 women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him,” Rose penned on Instagram.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore,” she wrote. “I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return.”

