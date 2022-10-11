MadameNoire Featured Video

Marjorie Harvey is giving us “bad b*tch, I’m the bar” vibes for her 58th birthday.

The mother of seven and wife to Steve Harvey recently shared chic photos taken in Paris from a birthday photoshoot.

Her look consisted of a black mock neck top with white long gloves and sparkly silver and black legging boots.

To add extra drama, Marjorie rocked the outfit with a silver cuff on one arm, bangles on the other, diamond earrings and a unique hat to top things off.

The 58-year-old serves looks on a Parisian rooftop with the Eiffel Tower in the distance behind her in several photos.

“This is 58 🎈,” she captioned a video set to Beyoncé’s song, “Alien Superstar.”

Stars including Gabrielle Union, Monyetta Shaw, LeToya Luckett, Mary J Blige, Naomi Campbell and more left Marjorie happy birthday messages and love in the comments of her posts.

The 58-year-old also posted a clip of herself looking gorgeous in a red Prada dress and black pumps as she stepped out with her husband ahead of her Oct. 10 birthday.

“Celebrating with My ❤️,” she captioned the short video.

In honor of Marjorie’s birthday, see some of the fine and fashionable 58-year-old’s best looks down below.

The sexy stunner rocked one of her many all-black ensembles at the Giraffe restaurant in London in late September 2021.