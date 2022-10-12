MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s time to show the scrotum some love.

Balls are incredibly sensitive. In fact, throughout the scrotum there are several nerves and tons of nerve endings, according to The National Library of Medicine. This sensitivity is why it hella hurts to get kicked off in the balls. But, when treated gently, it’s also what makes the balls a pleasure zone. There are mixed feelings about having the balls licked, sucked on and played with. In fact, it’s a conversation that’s sparked plenty of online discussions (like this one and this one). The general consensus seems to be this: most men are into some ball play but be very gentle. So here’s what to know about playing with your partner’s balls.

Talk About It First

You wouldn’t want your partner going for any backdoor play without talking to you about it first, and men don’t want their balls fondled without receiving notice/giving consent.