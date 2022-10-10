MadameNoire Featured Video

A 21-year-old Texas woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds following a dispute over a basketball game. The victim’s family believes the alleged shooter was a close friend.

On Oct. 3, authorities found Asia Womack on a South Dallas sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she tragically succumbed to her injuries, PEOPLE reported.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Asia was playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park, just up the street from her home, when the fatal incident occurred. Authorities say the suspect shot her after losing a game of pick up basketball. Asia was a well known athlete in her community. She previously played on the basketball team at James Madison High School.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man,” Asia’s mother, Andrea Womack, told FOX 4. “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

The suspect has since been identified as 31-year-old Cameron Hogg. Officials say, Hogg took his children and brother home, before later returning to the park where he shot Asia five times. A nearby surveillance camera reportedly captured his car speeding away.

“This is so senseless,” pastor John Delley added to FOX 4. “You become embarrassed, basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

Police have since issued a warrant for Hogg’s arrest and they are offering a $5,000 reward to community members who may have information on his whereabouts.

“Detectives are still working the case,” Dallas PD, Kristin Lowman said in a statement. “No one is in custody at this time. They’ve been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack.”

“If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in.,” Andrea added. “Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

