KaMillion is soaking up the glory of her long-awaited mainstream success.

The rapper — now known for her role as Mia in HBO’s Rap Sh!t — discussed her career thus far while on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“You keep working and you stay grounded and you just have consistency — things happen. The ground gon shake for you,” the artist said on her budding fame.

“I got to meet Issa [during] my third audition, and it was via Zoom,” the rapper and actress explained. “And it got me so nervous ’cause I’m like ‘Oh my God, this is really becoming real to me.'”

“And then I finally met her at my last audition. And just to be able to be on set with such a great Black talent. Someone who’s pioneering in TV and breaking barriers — all kinds of sh*t.”

KaMillion also praised Rae for giving people opportunities to shine that they might not have received otherwise.

“I am Mia and Mia is me,” she said about portraying her Rap Sh!t character. “I had to let them know — like — if you pick anyone else [to play the part], I don’t know what’s going to happen but, pick me.”

The rising star shared that moving forward, fans can expect to see her “taking over the TV game, movies and taking over the music game.”

“Taking over this sh*t,” she confidently emphasized with a smile. “And making a whole bunch of money.”

“My passion is music, but who would’ve thought this would be the opportunity [that led to] how I break in the industry — through TV. I always knew I was gonna make it, I just didn’t know when and how. But this is how it happened and I just thank God for the opportunity,” Kamillion reflected.

HBO’s Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t debuted on HBO on July 12.

Rae, the show’s creator, called on Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Jatavia “JT” Johnson of the City Girls to executive produce the project since the show is loosely based on the Miami natives’ lives.

The comedy series follows two estranged high school friends from the 305, Shawn and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group.