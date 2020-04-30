Claudia Jordan Says Dennis Rodman Told Her “I Don’t Date Black Girls Usually, But I Would Date You”

It seems everyone is coming forward to clear the air about whether or not they gave former NBA star Dennis Rodman the time of day.

Vivica A. Fox appeared on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, Out Loud, among panelists LisaRaye and singer Syleena Johnson. During their chat, LisaRaye asked Fox about the rumors circulating about she and Rodman after photos surfaced of her with him. The question also came after his partying habits, including the women who took part in them, were front and center during parts three and four of ESPN’s much ballyhooed The Last Dance documentary about the Chicago Bulls. She was glad to set the record straight.

“Supposedly we dated, and we didn’t,” she said. “I was asked many years ago, ‘Hey, Vivica, would you go to the Oscars?’ First I was like, ‘absolutely,’ and they’re like, ‘but it’s with Dennis Rodman.’ I was like, alright cool. He’s a basketball player. I like sports.”

Despite being his date to the Academy Awards in 1997, Fox said that was as far as things went with them.

“Literally, when I stepped and got in the car was the first time I met him. And it was like, ‘Hey, how are you? Okay’ and we did it,” she said. “We went viral because of course it was like, oh my gosh, we’re so different from each other. As I said, when I stepped in, that was it. At the end of the night, I shook his hand, said goodbye, and that was that.”

The other ladies also refuted rumors about men whom they were linked with just because they were seen together. LisaRaye said there was nothing between she and crooner Sisqo, and Syleena Johnson shut down claims she dated former NFL-player-turned-Illinois-senator Napoleon B. Harris because they attended an event together where she wore his jersey.

As for Jordan, she shared that she got the chance to know Rodman, too. He did actually attempt to shoot his shot at her, but the way he went about it was nothing close to alluring.

“I did Celebrity Apprentice with Dennis Rodman,” she said. “He came up to me and he goes, ‘You know, I don’t date Black girls usually, but I would date you.'”

When the women jokingly asked if she felt honored by this, she admitted she found the comment to be hilarious.

“It was funny as hell to me because I’m with the sh-ts. I’m with the f–ksh-t. I think it’s funny as hell,” she said. “We never went out.”

Both Fox and Jordan join Toni Braxton in clarifying that they didn’t have anything romantic or sexual with Rodman, despite what it may have looked like. The Grammy winner said on Twitter this week that even though they went to the MTV Video Music Awards together in ’96, that’s as far as it went.

“Even though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman,” she tweeted. “We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance.”