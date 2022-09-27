MadameNoire Featured Video

Being a gig worker means freedom. You can set your own hours and decide how much you want to work. You have clients more than bosses, so you feel in charge of your own destiny. But, that freedom usually comes at the cost of stability. Many people feel it’s worth it – tens of millions, to be exact. Velocity Global reports that 16 percent of Americans have made money as a gig worker at some point and that the number of global gig workers is expected to reach 78 million by the year 2023. Gig economy does not seem to be slowing down, and if you planned on joining it or are already a part of it, you probably face the same dilemma many gig workers do: how to gain financial stability. While the gig economy might never offer the same stability as a salaried job, there are steps you can take to get close to that sense of security.

Be Diverse

The very first thing any gig worker should do is be diverse. Having multiple streams of income means you are not completely reliant on one job or one client. And that means you aren’t left sh*t out of luck if one client falls through. So see if you can parlay your skills into multiple avenues or at least have several clients. If one job falls through, you can potentially increase work in the others for the time being until you land something else.