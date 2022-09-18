MadameNoire Featured Video

Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri’s new production team.

During an interview with Cinema Blend, an unidentified source told the publication that some of Williams’ former crew members fear they may lose their jobs due to Sherri’s new team. According to the insider, “Staffers for Sherri have been in her ear saying there should be some sort of loyalty test from The Wendy Williams Show holdovers.”

Some fans noticed that veteran crew members Norman Baker and Suzanne Bass have not been present since the show’s launch. Baker and Bass worked on The Wendy Williams Show as supervising and co-executive producers. They were often seen chatting with the media maven during her popular “Hot Topics” segment.

The source said that while Baker and Bass are still working behind the scenes, their positions could be terminated at any moment.

“Norman [Baker] and Suzanne [Bass] want to believe they’ll stick around but sooner or later, I’m sure they are going to get pushed out. There’s no real place for them now,” the insider alleged.

Shepherd’s new show took over Williams’s prime-time spot following the media icon’s long hiatus. In 2021, Williams stepped away from her talk show series after a number of complications stemming from her battle with Graves Disease. The show was eventually cancelled after 13 seasons. During the “Sherri” show premiere, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and comedian Kym Whitley joined the star as special guests. Ninety-seven-year-old internet sensation Lorene Harmon also stopped by to join the trio.

Sherri Shepherd will steer away from gossip heavy content on her new show

Earlier this month, while speaking to reporters during a virtual press conference, Shepherd said that her new show won’t include gossip-heavy content like Williams’ famous “Hot Topics” segment.

“I’m not trying to be mean to anybody because my outlook of life is definitely through the lens of love,” she said. “That’s unique to me.”

She also said that “Purple was out of the question” when designing a new feel for the show’s set design and overall aesthetic. The star said she was happy with what her design team came up with for the new concept.

“They did it, and it’s me and it’s calm and peaceful and joyful and it is vibrant,” Shepherd added. “Everything that is me, they captured it on set.”

