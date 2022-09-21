MadameNoire Featured Video

When a relationship is fresh, you can’t keep your hands off of each other. And you can’t imagine feeling any other way about your partner. Fast forward to five or more years down the line, and you might be shocked at how much you used to do it. Where did that sexual stamina go? It’s not like you don’t love your partner or find them attractive. But, if you’re like many people, your sex life just kind of…loses steam after some time. The Institute for Family Studies shows that the percentage of married individuals who have sex at least once a week has been on a rapid decline since the beginning of the century.

Doing the deed a little less is common, but that doesn’t mean it’s healthy. Sex is an important part of the intimacy equation. But, it’s no secret that, after some time, the sight of your partner naked might not do it for you. You need something a little extra. And that’s where some playful and sexy games can help. Here are sexy games to play with a partner that can make an experience that’s grown old, feel new again.

Draw Your Desires

Maybe you aren’t quite comfortable talking about your desires. That’s okay. Just draw them. It’s like X-rated Pictionary. Draw the thing you’d like to do, like a role-play scenario, backdoor action, or shower play. See if your partner can guess what you’re after. And if and when they do, it’s time to try it. Or, maybe they’d like to build on your desire, and they can add to your drawing.