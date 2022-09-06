MadameNoire Featured Video

Viewers watched Marlo Hampton and her mother Emma have a major breakthrough on the Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Amid her first season as a full-time peach holder on the hit Bravo series, Marlo’s been candid about growing up in foster care, the absence of stability in her childhood, and how those experiences influence how she navigates being a “munty.”

In addition to seeing her mother for the first time in years, while showing off her high-end showroom Le’ Archive, the RHOA star tried to set the estranged relationship on a positive track.

“My fairytale dream would be my mom here in Atlanta. But I just want to make sure you’re okay. Like are you finished with drugs? Are you still drinking? Do you need therapy?” the RHOA star asked her mom. “I feel like coming up with your past, you been dealing with a lot of hurt.”

“Having conversations in public usually keep things under control,” Marlo noted separately in her confessional. “Things won’t get as ugly as they might when we’re in private. We’re both acting like ladies.”

Marlo’s mother said elsewhere in the conversation that the RHOA star has done things that have hurt her as well, such as removing her from a home Marlo had bought for her.

“That hurt me as well,” Marlo responded. “Cause when I got the house, I said mom I’m giving you this house. And I wanted it to be for the grandkids so they’ll never be in foster care. But when it got to the point where I was getting phone calls from the police — we had Michael and William standing there, we had people in there fighting, we had people selling drugs. You being on drugs…”

The conversation came to an emotional head after the women exchanged “I love yous” and Marlo emphasized she needs her mother.

Even throughout the star’s time in foster care, Emma reminded Marlo that she always did her best to see her.

She also emphasized that she’s there for Marlo no matter what.

Sunday night’s episode also included clips of Marlo and her mother discussing other hot-button issues in their relationship, including finances and the latter’s romantic interests.

Marlo Responds To Fans Comments On Social Media

Marlo took to Instagram on Sept. 5 to thank viewers for the support they’ve sent her way after the tough moments with her mom aired on Sunday night’s episode.

“Thanks for the outpouring of love that I’ve received since last night’s episode aired. I’m not perfect. My mom isn’t perfect. But we belong to each other and it’s all love ❤️💙,” the star captioned three snapshots of herself with her mom. “All I can do is share my actual authentic reality, work on bettering myself, and hope that by sharing – I help someone out here too!”

See footage from the latest episode of RHOA down below.

