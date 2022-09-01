MadameNoire Featured Video

Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a water crisis. The city’s 180,000 residents don’t have running water in their bathrooms and kitchens due to a lack of water pressure. Any water that does run isn’t healthy to drink or bathe in.

The capital city is experiencing this due to recent flooding that damaged the city’s infrastructures. Jackson’s largest water treatment plant, O.B. Curtis, took a major hit during the flooding. The water pumps at another water treatment plant, J.H Fewell, was also strained by the flooding. This left water towers nearly dry, leaving residents without any safe water. Residents are encouraged to only use bottled water.

Jackson, Mississippi has a predominately Black population at 82 percent, which many say is why their water systems have been neglected. The city hasn’t received funding to address necessary issues with their water system in years. Before the flooding, residents were urged to boil water before using it.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said there is no set date for when the water crisis will be over.

“It was a near certainty that Jackson would begin to fail to produce running water sometime in the next several weeks or months if something didn’t materially improves,” Reeves said according to NPR. “Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale. It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets, and to meet other critical needs.”

Fixing Jackson’s water issues will cost up to $1 billion. Only $459 million has been allocated to address their water emergency.

Here is a list of resources for Jackson, Mississippi residents:

Drinking water is being distributed at:

Operation Good

(601) 874-4521

Grove Park Community Center

4126 Parkway Ave.

Sykes Community Center

520 Sykes Rd.

Oak Forest Community Center

2827 Oak Forest Dr.

Westland Plaza Parking Lot

IAJE Community Center

406 W. Fortification St.

Northtown Pharmacy

6220 Old Canton Road

The MS Student Water Crisis Advocacy Team is delivering water to people in need.

YMCA is allowing college students to take showers.

MADAMENOIRE will follow up with additional coverage and resources.