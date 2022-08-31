MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Swae Lee and his girlfriend Victoria Kristine have a baby on the way!

Victoria posted maternity shoot photos since Aug. 19 — but it wasn’t until a post made on Aug. 30 that she confirmed Swae is the father of her bun in the oven.

The 29-year-old Rae Sremmurd rapper, born Khalif Brown, is sitting beside Victoria in two of the photos.

All of the snapshots were seemingly captured at a Safari-themed “Baby Brown” baby shower.

The expectant mother captioned the post, “Our little wild one is on the way 🌴🦒🦓.”

She also posted a video of herself in a yellow bralette and panty set with a message that revealed the babies’ gender on her Instagram Stories.

It read, “Goodnight from baby boy and I [blue heart emoji].”

In another recently shared post, she wrote: “Couldn’t of dreamt up anything more special than you my baby☁️✨.”

Other uploads seemingly referenced how the mother-to-be has been carrying thus far.

Their captions were:

“They wasn’t lying about that pregnancy glow 🤰🏽💫,” and “Kill ‘em with elegance & grace 👑 @_amorephotography_”

Swae Lee And Victoria Kristine

In May 2020, an article that referred to Victoria as Swae’s “new boo” was published by The Shade Room.

The expectant mother describes herself in her Instagram biography as a future physician, neuroscience graduate and Los Angeles-based real estate agent.

Since Swae is “notoriously quiet about his personal life” according to Hop New Hip Hop, it’s no surprise he hasn’t been very public with his romance with Victoria.

Also, after drama ensued with an ex-girlfriend in the public eye, the rapper posted and deleted a message on Instagram that partly read: “…I’m just the type of n—a that does all my romance behind the scenes, not on camera………. been this way for a minute.”

Congrats to Swae and Victoria — we wish them a happy, healthy baby.

