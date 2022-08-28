MadameNoire Featured Video

Things got real steamy between Tiffany Haddish and Usher during the singer’s Vegas residency show on Aug. 26.

The Girls Trip star had a front-row seat at Usher’s high-energy concert on Friday and at one point during the show, the Grammy-award-winning singer invited the comedian on stage for a little intimate dance.

Video footage obtained by TMZ captured Haddish bustin’ a wine on Usher as he performed a quick skit for the crowd. The 42-year-old wrapped her leg around the “Yeah!” hitmaker during their sensual exchange.

As you can see, she was definitely “ready” to turn up!

After the show, Haddish shared a short video of her fun time at the concert in which she could be seen singing along to Usher’s Chris Brown-assisted track “Party.”

It seems like Usher and Haddish have been good friends for a while now. Earlier this month during her cover story with Cosmopolitan, Haddish said she used Usher as the butt of a joke that she recently came up with. During the bit, The Card Counter star took a few playful jabs at the 43-year-old celeb’s rumored herpes diagnosis, but she made sure to check in with him before performing the joke.

“I never thought you could just say horrible things about somebody and think they’re not going to slap the s**t out of you, and I think that’s because I grew up in foster care,” Haddish told the mag. “I check and verify with people. If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it. Period. That’s how I draw the line.”

Here’s how the joke went, according to the star:

“I got this joke, ‘I curse you out with joy. I hope that you spread it. I hope you spread it like Usher spreads herpes.’ I have said that in front of Usher,” Tiffany said.

Now normally, anyone would probably get heated if their name came up in an STD joke, but Usher gave Haddish the green light to perform the bit, and turns out, he thought the star’s joke was hilarious, too.

“Usher said, ‘Your a** is crazy.’ I said, ‘Yeah, well, there’s a rumor out there saying you got herpes. I don’t know if you do or don’t, but that s**t is funny.’

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, it is.’ If he had said, ‘Tiff, don’t say that no more. I don’t like it. I’m not comfortable with you saying that,’ I would stop saying it,” the comedian added.

