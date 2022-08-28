MadameNoire Featured Video

Nichelle Nichols is getting a send-off that is appropriate for the star on Earth she was.

Best known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, the Star Trek actress’s remains will head to outer space on an upcoming Enterprise Flight conducted by Celestis Memorial Spaceflights.

The company claims to be the “leading provider of memorial spaceflights” — transporting loved ones’ DNA or ashes in the great beyond.

More specifically, Celestis Memorial Spaceflights “affordably” launches spacecraft “orbiting planet Earth, to the Moon, and soon into deep space.”

The company’s spacecraft has completed over 18 launches into the cosmos.

“We are absolutely honored to announce that the late Nichelle Nichols will be joining the ‘crew’ aboard the upcoming Celestis Enterprise Flight, headed to deep space later this year alongside several of her fellow Star Trek icons,” the company captioned in an Instagram post. “Nichols joins Gene Roddenberry, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and James ‘Scotty’ Doohan on a groundbreaking journey that is the first of its kind.”

Nichols’ Final Flight

Nichols passed away on July 31 at the age of 89.

In addition to her time on Star Trek, the actress is also remembered as a shining star of Black Hollywood and a NASA recruiter who advocated for more diverse astronauts, according to PEOPLE.

More information on the flight carrying the star’s ashes note “the Voyager Memorial Spaceflight Service launches capsules with DNA or cremated remains on a mission into deep space, beyond the Earth-Moon system on an infinite journey of tribute and remembrance.”

Reservations are open for those who’d like their late loved ones to join Nichols on her journey.

Ticket prices start at $12,500, and Celestis’ website highlights 0% interest payment plans and military discounts are available.

As expected, availability on the flight “is extremely limited.”

The launch date for the flight currently reads as “later 2022.”

