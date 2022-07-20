MadameNoire Featured Video

Floyd Mayweather went all out for his grandson. He recently went and spoiled himself and purchased a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan that cost him around $350,000. But he won’t be the only one riding in style.

After this lavish purchase, Mayweather reached out to Obi Okeke, known as Doctor Bugatti, to customize it. Besides installing highlighter yellow and fur seats, he also supplied him with a car seat that is lined with real mink fur especially for his one-year-old grandson Kentrell Gaulden Jr. The luxury car seat also has Kentrell Jr. etched in the headrest. The car seat also matches the rest of the Rolls-Royce’s yellow and black interior.

In 2021, TMZ noted that Floyd Mayweather has about 100 cars, including five Rolls-Royces, a Bentley coupe, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, a Mercedes McLaren, a Mayback truck, a Lamborghini and four Ferraris.

The undefeated heavyweight champ is loving the grandfather life and recently gushed about it to Pivot.

“I love being with my grandson,” he said. “He’s just like his mom was. All he wants to do is hold onto my leg and have me pick him up all day.”

He also spoke about his relationship with Kentrell Jr.’s father, rapper NBA Youngboy.

“I’m proud of my daughter and NBA YoungBoy,” he added. “I look at him like one of my sons. I only want the best for him. These kids beef nowadays and they don’t know what they’re beefing for. These young rappers are dying on the regular. I’m going to continue to push both of them to be great in everything they do.”

NBA Youngboy was recently found not guilty after being hit with felony gun charges in 2021. He was arrested in March 2021 on an outstanding federal warrant. After his arrest, a FN FNX .45 caliber pistol was found in his car.

