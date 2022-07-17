MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J has a word for the haters following a new tattoo on his leg of his sister Brandy getting mixed reviews.

The Love & Hip Hop star got real about the reactions to the grand gesture while speaking with TMZ.

Ray admittedly shared even Brandy was “uneasy” and “worried” when he debuted the large, “gothic-like tattoo” he got of her on his thigh.

Regardless, the father of two said those hating on the tattoo are “trippin.”

“It’s my leg — it’s my sister,” Ray told the outlet. “She was a little uneasy about it but if you check @_mashkow_’s page, he’s one of the dopest tattoo artists. And it’s hard to get him to tatt you. It’s like booked for two years.”

Sharing more insight into the tattoo artist’s work and the dark aesthetic of Brandy’s permanent portrait, Ray said, “That’s his style, you know what I’m saying. I can’t tell a artist not to put his signature.”

“But I love my sister and that was just a symbol of me saying thank you, from me. And if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. I’m humbled to have her just help me,” he continued.

“If you’re a hater it’s okay because we’ll love,” the 41-year-old quipped. “Love is love. Love kills hate. I love my sister. She didn’t like the tattoo either, she was a little worried.”

As for his personal feelings towards the fresh ink, Ray said, ” Listen — it’s growing on me. When you see my whole leg you’ll understand. I’m getting the whole leg all the way down to the ankle tatted.”

Ray J’s New Tatt Of Brandy

The “I Hit It First” artist debuted the tattoo of his big sis earlier this month by sharing footage of himself getting the ink on his Instagram account.

The tattoo is a portrait of Brandy with striking red eyes in addition to her signature braids.

The work of art also has phrases written on Brandy’s face, including “Best Friends Forever” and “From Ray J with Love.”

Some social media users praised Ray for displaying his love for Brandy in such as permanent way.

Other online users — not fans of the tattoo’s “gothic-like” style — called the likeness “scary but dope” and “cringey.”