Khloé Kardashian has a second child on the way with Tristan Thompson, this time via surrogacy.

A source confirmed that The Kardashians star and NBA player conceived the child in November before Khloé received the news that Thompson was also expecting a child with Maralee Nichlos.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child, a daughter named True, in 2018.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a representative for the star told PEOPLE. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Another insider clarified that “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” they added, speaking on Thompson’s involvement with Nichlos.

Kardashian and Thompson’s History

A tumultuous, on-again-off-again relationship between The Kardashians star and Thomspson, an NBA athlete, has run since 2016.

Their recurrent splits were tied to Thompson’s several infidelities during the former couple’s moments of exclusivity.

In January, Thompson issued Kardashian a public apology for humiliating her again with his romantic indiscretions.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the 31-year-old wrote, addressing his involvement with Nichols and their child. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The NBA star also shares a five-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig.

