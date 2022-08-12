MadameNoire Featured Video

If the stresses of life and the recent news cycle has you wishing you could escape to your own private island, there’s good news: you can. Around the world, there are private island resorts that have staked their claim on isolated patches of land, far removed from the hustle and bustle of any city. You can lose yourself to crashing waves, rest, relaxation and maybe some local live music. And if you think you need a celebrity’s budget to enjoy this serene experience, you’d be surprised. Here’s a few that are more within financial reach than you might expect.

Kamalame Cay

Andros, Bahamas

Kamalame Cay is located right off the world’s third-largest Great Barrier Reef. It has made Conde Nast Traveller’s “Gold List” twice and earned several World’s Best Awards from Travel + Leisure. Once you see it, you’ll understand why. Sprawling across 96 acres of pristine and lush nature, this casual-chic resort contains a variety of property types including quaint cottages, larger beach houses and charming villas. It boasts the only overwater spa in the Bahamas where you can enjoy your facial or massage while looking at the marine life. The resort also has a total of seven dining options including the West Indies Style Great House, offering classic Bahama grub in a garden environment and the Sugarcane, their Tiki-hut spot serving up tropical cocktails and fresh seafood.

COMO Parrot Cay Resort

The Turks & Caicos

Parrot Cay Resort sits on Parrot Cay Island, which enjoys 1,000 acres of barely-touched land and a mile-long beach. What it doesn’t have is cars, streetlights or any of the noise pollution of the city. Guests can stay in rooms and suites within the main property, or rent a variety of more private beach-front properties including villas and houses. Every accommodation features light, airy décor and a design made to maximize the views of the surrounding landscape. The property contains several dining options ranging from casual to upscale, all of which incorporate local ingredients and authentic regional cuisine into their menus. Guests can also request private dining experiences on the beach, during which a full white-table-cloth setup will be arranged directly on the sand.

Hotel Lanai

Maui County, Hawaii

Lanai is known to be one of the most secluded islands in Hawaii. In fact, the 90,000-acre island is technically private because it’s owned by a single billionaire. Luckily, that billionaire has allowed a couple of hotels to open up on this little slice of heaven. One is the Four Seasons, but if you want something a bit more down-to-earth and cozy, try Hotel Lanai. This historic bed and breakfast has just 11 rooms, each of which features classic Hawaiian décor that is rustic and minimalistic, encouraging guests to focus on the nature surrounding them. The hotel is walkable to tucked-away beaches, incredible hikes and thrilling mountain biking paths.

Jumby Bay Resort

Antigua

Just off the northern tip of the Parham Peninsula in Antigua is this heavenly island with pearly white beaches and crystal-clear water. It’s also the site of the Jumby Bay All-Inclusive Resort. There are no cars allowed on the island, so guests get around on golf carts. All meals and activities are included, and guests can enjoy a variety of watersports, yoga, bike rides around the island and more. The property has a combination of regular rooms along with private estates that are ideal for larger parties, which come with their own staff.

The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island

Georgia, US

Though not technically a detached island, St. Simon’s island is so secluded that it feels private. The Lodge is surrounded by 11,000 acres of lush and undisturbed nature and the accommodations themselves have a rustic, cozy feel. The property can only accommodate 32 guests, so it really feels as if you have the surrounding landscape all to yourself (and a few others). Committed to conservation, The Lodge has many activities and excursions designed to teach guests about the local wildlife and experience the pure bliss of intimacy with nature. Activities include fishing, birding, hiking and kayaking.

Thanda Island

Tanzania

Make no mistake about it: this one will be a splurge. Thanda Island is as remote as it gets. In fact, you’ll be arriving via helicopter. This uninhabited island has just a tiny cluster of structures: one five-bedroom beach villa and two “Bandas” (beach chalets). The property enjoys its very own marine reserve, where guests can swim with the marine life or just lounge ocean-side, enjoying the views. Guests will dine on chef-prepared meals and snacks with the freshest of local ingredients worked into a variety of East African cuisines. As for activities, active guests can enjoy things like scuba diving and big game fishing, while those looking to chill out can order spa treatments or do yoga.

Little Palm Island

Florida Keys

Little Palm Island is America’s only private island resort and is just 29 miles from Key West International Airport. However, you can only access it by boat or a very tiny airplane. It is an adults-only resort, and guests will stay in charming thatched-hut bungalows, just steps away from the water. The island can only accommodate a maximum of 60 guests, making it feel exclusive and peaceful. Its restaurant was once named one of the Best Hotel Dining experiences in the U.S. by Zagat. But those wanting something more private can arrange to have a romantic table set up on the beach.

