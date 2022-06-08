MadameNoire Featured Video

Online users aren’t happy with Burger King’s latest marketing attempt — one that panders to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Austria’s locations of the fast-food giant recently announced they’d be offering Pride Month-inspired versions of the Whopper.

The limited-edition burgers, available in the European country until June 20, will feature either two bottom buns or two tops.

In the Instagram post announcement’s comments, users said:

“Apology with tears now,” “And how much of these whoppers go to LGBTQIAP+ community?” “Some straight people came up with this and thought it was a great idea,” and “WTF. What are you actually DOING to support the community? Aside from this MESS?”

Some who find the Pride Month burger problematic argue that Burger King attempting to capitalize off the LGBTQIA+ awareness month without actually doing anything to support those communities monetarily is in poor taste.

Burger King Austria allegedly responded to the criticism by saying, “We are official partners of Vienna Pride and support the LGBTQIA community,” Gizmodo reports.

On Twitter, one user found the sexualization of the Whopper “disgusting.”

Meanwhile, a few others who identify as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community shared their indifference about Burger King Austria’s attempt at inclusivity.

“As a bisexual person, I was always told that I can’t have it both ways and that I’d have to choose a side,” one user penned. “That’s why this #Pride month, I’m partnering with Burger King: where you can have it YOUR way and the only side you have to pick is the one for your flame-broiled Whopper.”

“Well honestly, I’m a switch. So as long the Pride Burger is available in my country in France, I would be happy. Especially if they still make this rainbow crown [since] I collect BK crowns ♡,” another Twitter user added.

