MadameNoire Featured Video

As expected, the BET Awards 2022 went down as “culture’s biggest night.”

Airing via the network on Sunday, June 27, hip-hop and pop culture’s biggest names were recognized for their contributions to the entertainment world and the Black community.

Heading into the ceremony, Doja Cat led the pack of potential winners with her six nominations.

Drake and Ari Lennox trailing shortly behind, receiving four nominations each.

Interestingly, neither of the three won awards at the ceremony despite their lead in nominations.

Instead, the award show’s big winners included Will Smith, Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and Tems.

Additionally, Diddy received the night’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and was celebrated by host Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige and Kanye West.





Play



See the full list of nominees and winners below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

WINNER: The Weeknd

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Lil Baby

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Best Group

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

WINNER: Latto

Video of the Year

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

WINNER: Anderson .Paak aka “Director .Paak”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace.” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

WINNER: King Richard

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

WINNER: Stephen Curry