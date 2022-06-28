MadameNoire Featured Video

As expected, the BET Awards 2022 went down as “culture’s biggest night.”

Airing via the network on Sunday, June 27, hip-hop and pop culture’s biggest names were recognized for their contributions to the entertainment world and the Black community.

Heading into the ceremony, Doja Cat led the pack of potential winners with her six nominations.

Drake and Ari Lennox trailing shortly behind, receiving four nominations each.

Interestingly, neither of the three won awards at the ceremony despite their lead in nominations.

Instead, the award show’s big winners included Will Smith, Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and Tems.

Additionally, Diddy received the night’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and was celebrated by host Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige and Kanye West.

See the full list of nominees and winners below.

 

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

WINNER: The Weeknd

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Lil Baby

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Best Group

Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

WINNER: Latto

Video of the Year

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Video director of the year

Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

WINNER: Anderson .Paak aka “Director .Paak”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace.” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat

WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

WINNER: King Richard

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James

WINNER: Stephen Curry

