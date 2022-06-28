As expected, the BET Awards 2022 went down as “culture’s biggest night.”
Airing via the network on Sunday, June 27, hip-hop and pop culture’s biggest names were recognized for their contributions to the entertainment world and the Black community.
Heading into the ceremony, Doja Cat led the pack of potential winners with her six nominations.
Drake and Ari Lennox trailing shortly behind, receiving four nominations each.
Interestingly, neither of the three won awards at the ceremony despite their lead in nominations.
Instead, the award show’s big winners included Will Smith, Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and Tems.
Additionally, Diddy received the night’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and was celebrated by host Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige and Kanye West.
See the full list of nominees and winners below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
WINNER: The Weeknd
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Lil Baby
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Best Group
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
WINNER: Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
WINNER: Latto
Video of the Year
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
WINNER: Anderson .Paak aka “Director .Paak”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace.” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
Best International Act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
WINNER: King Richard
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
WINNER: Stephen Curry