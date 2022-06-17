MadameNoire Featured Video

Veteran actress Janet Hubert is returning to the small screen as a series regular.

AMC’s upcoming sci-fi comedy Demascus continues to round out its cast, now including Hubert.

The actress will play “a quick wit and a smart mouth” psychotherapist named Dr. Bonnetville on the forthcoming show, according to Variety.

Hubert’s character will use her unique “blend of apathy and cutting edge technology to aid her patients on their quests for personal growth,” the outlet further details.

The actress’ latest career move comes over 30 years since her infamous exit from the role of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The talented performer shared her exciting news with a celebratory post on Instagram earlier this week.

“My first series in 32 years. I have joined the cast of AMC’S DEMASCUS. I am honored and excited 😊 to be a part of this brilliant series!” the actress proudly penned in her caption.

As expected, many fans of the actress heartwarmingly congratulated Hubert on landing her latest gig.

They expressed their excitement about the star’s return to the screen with comments including:

“Now I got another show to binge! Congrats!❤️❤️❤️” “Omgggg I’m so excited 😍😍😍,” and “WE LOVE TO SEE YOU WIN 🙌🏾👑💐”

Demascus will follow the life of a 33-year-old Black man “on a journey of self-discovery” as he uses “an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life,” Variety details.

Alongside Hubert, the show’s other series regulars will include Caleb Eberhardt, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, and lead actor Okieriete Onaodowan.

With six episodes slated for the first season, Demascus will debut via AMC and AMC Plus in 2023.

Congrats to Hubert — we can’t wait to see her back on the small screen!

RELATED CONTENT: “Janet Hubert And Will Smith Are Still On Good Terms: ‘The Drain Has Been Snaked'”