H&M USA is embarking on its second year of partnership with Buy From A Black Woman (BFABW) with actress Tracee Ellis Ross as the collaboration’s 2022 ambassador.

Nikki Porcher founded Buy From A Black Woman in 2016. The nonprofit works to empower, educate, and inspire Black women business owners and their patrons by providing educational programs, an online directory and funding.

A press release highlights that H&M USA will continue its support of BFABW by making a $250,000 donation and sponsoring the organization’s Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour.

Additionally, it’s reported that H&M’s brick-and-mortar locations will highlight Black woman-owned businesses across the country.

“It’s hard to describe in words what it means to have Tracee Ellis Ross as an ambassador for Buy From A Black Woman,” said Porcher. “This year we are celebrating and showing the world that Black Women are living examples. I couldn’t think of a better example to help us spread our message of just how important it is to buy from and support Black Women Business Owners better than Ms. Ross. We are truly honored to work with her and to continue our partnership with H&M.”

Ross is the founder of a haircare brand, PATTERN Beauty, and is a Golden Globe-winning actress.

Launched in 2018, Ross created her brand to provide hair products that celebrate curly and coily hair textures.

“Not only does it feel like so much synergy in terms of my mission in life to help create and join the chorus of people building more equity for Black women, but also to be in a space and in dialogue with a woman and a company that has done so much work and whose work is working, that I could help to support—just feels right,” Ross said on her new ambassadorship.

Read more about Buy From A Black Woman here.