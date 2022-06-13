MadameNoire Featured Video

Imagine if your best friend was the one and only Janet Jackson?

Well, Missy Elliott has been lucky enough to call the legendary singer and dancer her best friend of 24 years. The musical titans have also collaborated on a slew of hits like 2015’s “BURNITUP” and their 2009 smash “Son of a Gun.”

Recently, Elliott told fans on Instagram that she had been feeling “drained” and “isolated from friends and family” over the last two years. We’re sure many people feel the same as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis continues to create uncertainty around the world.

The “Work It” hitmaker shared that she had recently spoken to her bestie Jackson about how she “missed everyone” and that she really wanted to spend some quality time with her soon.

Well, like a true best friend, Janet hopped on a long flight from London and surprised the star.

Initially, Elliott said that she “didn’t think much of it ” when her famous gal pal casually mentioned that she was going to fly over to pay her visit, but when the Grammy-award-winning artist showed up on her doorsteps, she literally began to “tear up.” “She flew all the way from LONDON & spent two days with me & we cut up & laughed for 2 days straight!” the songwriter gushed, captioning a video of her and Jackson hanging out.

The rapper continued: “I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace. Jj I Love you til Earth is No More! You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC THE LEGENDARY THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me. Thank you for being a Freeeeeeen.”

In the 1-minute video, Missy Elliott raved more about Jackson’s surprise visit, telling fans: