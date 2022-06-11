MadameNoire Featured Video

Azealia Banks was visibly unhappy during her performance at Wynwood Pride 2022 in Miami, Florida. While on stage, she expressed how dissatisfied she was with the promoters behind event. After performing a few songs, she shared how frustrated she was with the alleged unprofessionalism behind the scenes. The Harlem native claimed that promoters were telling her she was the headliner and then that she wasn’t. She also claimed the time of her performance kept getting changed. Concertgoers said via Twitter that the “Soda” rapper was two hours late.

While on stage, Azealia Banks repeatedly expressed how much she didn’t want to be there.

“I’m really not happy to be here,” she told the crowd. “But what did the fans ever do?”

She then threw her microphone on the floor and flashed two middle fingers towards the crowd. The boos then commenced and then someone in the audience threw water at her. She was then escorted off the stage by security.

Banks went on to address what happened via Twitter. She said one of her main issues was the dry ice on stage during her set.

“Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce,” she tweeted. “Every tech rider in Azealia Banks’ history of live performance specifically states – no dry ice as I am EXTREMELY allergic to it. Photos will show massive clouds of dry ice which began to make me lightheaded to a point I could barely stand.”

She also spoke on the confusion around the time she was supposed to hit the stage and threw a jab at whoever tried to drench her with water.

“I was originally booked for a 10pm set, which promoter moved to 1am, Completely inconveniencing every single member of my team,” Banks said. “A phone was thrown on stage – proof the festival could not afford licensed security, ancient equipment – and a pig in the front who had the audacity to spit water from his hpv lesion infested mouth.”

She also expressed being upset that her team was inconvenienced.

“When you hire glam squad drummers guitarist DJs security guards and an entire crew who expect to work from 7, and your tour Manager is alerted that your set time is now 1 AM people have to rearrange their entire itinerary. Extreme [unprofessionalism].”

On a brighter note, Banks said on Twitter that she is super excited about her next performance. She will be performing at the Central Park Summerstage, annual concert series in New York City’s Central Park.

“In more exciting and prestigious news I am happy and honored to announce that I have been confirmed to play Central Park summer stage on September 8 in New York City,” she tweeted. “This is a mile stone event for a theater kid from New York city as that stage has been graced by the likes of Diana Ross Beyoncé Herbie Hancock and many more. To say I’m honored as a Native New Yorker is an understatement.”