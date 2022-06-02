MadameNoire Featured Video

We do not know about you, but MADAMENOIRE is in constant awe of women who choose to bring life into this world. Pregnancy and childbirth is wildly unpredictable. Super mom Tonisha Petty-Jones surely knows just how unpredictable the latter can get back in May, when she gave birth standing in a hospital corridor.

Petty-Jones is not new to birthing children. As a mother of two, she has previous experience to draw from. However, that experience may not have prepared her to birth her own baby in a hallway—while standing. If Petty-Jones had a birthing plan, it flew out the window at her arrival to the hospital. Her bundle of joy decided a grand entrance was in order.

—And grand it was.

A recording captured Petty-Jones lowering her leggings and pulling her newborn from between her legs. The hospital staff that surrounded her was shocked and expressed awe and surprise as everyone witnessed the impromptu birth.

“Keep the head down, keep the head down,” someone said among shouts of praise. “Good Job!” and “Yay!,” some of them exclaimed as they rush to glove themselves.

In the background someone gives a resounding “Wow!” as Petty-Jones stands there holding her newborn—still connected by umbilical cord—with a powerful smirk across her face that reads: Badass Black woman reigns supreme.

The three-time mother shared the video on Facebook with the caption:

“No man can ever n I mean ever try to down play a woman idc wat it looks like dis was not easy nor planned but I am woman so men bow down 🙇🏽‍♂️ #naturalbirth #girlmom #iamwoman dey need to pay me atp baby#3 I’m done”

In no way is Petty-Jones’ feat to be down played, nor are the benefits of giving birth while standing. This mother may have unintentionally aided in the healthy delivery of her baby and a quicker recovery for her own body.

Giving birth in a standing, squatting or supine position was once a common practice that changed as more women began giving birth in hospitals, according to Healthline which listed a few of the benefits—such as less vaginal tearing, fluid swelling, and less stress on the baby resulting in “fewer heart rate issues.”

A 2007 Study by The Journal of Pakistan Medical Association cites the comfort of the person giving birth as one of the main considerations in choosing whether or not to stand or squat.

MN reached out to Petty-Jones for a statement and to get an update on mom and baby but have not heard back. Nonetheless, we wish the family the best.

