MadameNoire Featured Video

This year for Waka Flocka’s birthday, his birthday suit was a graduation robe. The Atlanta rapper spent his 36th birthday walking across the stage at the Shekinah Glory Theological Seminary and Institute. He was given an honorary professorship degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy.

The “No Hands” rapper reflected about how far he has come in his own celebratory birthday post.

“I remember at 26 i made a promise to God to stop taking xpills, stop drinking lean and start cleaning out my heart,” he captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. “10 yrs later i’m 36 with degrees, a daughter, financially free, and a lot of people that look up to me shawty i’m beyond grateful…. i been preparing my whole life for what’s about to happen 🙏🏾 THANK YOU FATHER GOD.”

Waka Flocka was honored with Rev. Jesse Jackson as well and they both celebrated their achievement at the Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago.

“Today, I was overjoyed, humbled and glad to be honored by a community-based seminary whom we have worked with down through the years and know what we do,” Jackson told TMZ. “I was also pleased to be honored with Waka Flocka. His entrepreneurial abilities are beyond his age. To be with him was a great lift of spirits.”

Waka Flocka has been racking up awards and degrees since stepping away from music. In 2021, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from former president Donald Trump. He received this honor due to his philanthropic work and volunteering with the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach. The Bible Institute of America Theological Seminary also gave him an honorary doctorate degree in Philanthropy and Humanitarianism in 2020.

Besides philanthropy, Waka Flocka has also been focused on raising awareness about suicide prevention and mental health. In 2013, his brother, Coades “Kayo Redd” Scott, died by suicide.

“I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!!,” he announced via Twitter in 2020.