Heartwrenching stories about the Uvalde victims and the aftermath of the tragedy for their families continue to pour out.

The father of a 10-year-old victim told CNN‘s Anderson Cooper that he was on the scene at Robb Elementary School as a paramedic when a young survivor “covered in blood from head-to-toe” told him her best friend had been shot.

“She was hysterical [and] saying that they shot her best friend, that they killed her best friend and she’s not breathing,” Angel Garza told Cooper.

Tragically, when the paramedic asked the survivor the victim’s name, she said his daughter’s name.

“I asked the little girl the name and she said ‘Amerie,'” the father said while holding back tears.

Angel shared that two survivors confirmed Amerie had been trying to call the police for help before her life was taken.

“She was just trying to do the right thing. She was just trying to call the cops,” Angel emotionally said. “She was so scared of strangers and things — things like this. She would lock the door when I would step out to put gas in the car… this [was] literally like her worst fear. And she was just trying to help everyone.”

Angel’s daughter was an honor roll student and a big sister.

Her father said she celebrated her tenth birthday on May 10.

“She was so sweet. She was the sweetest little girl who did nothing wrong,” Angel recalled. “She listened to her mom and dad. She always brushed her teeth. She was creative, she made things for us. She never got in trouble in school.”

The young victim was one of 19 children and two adults who lost their lives to this horrific event.

The Uvalde community continues to mourn, along with the rest of the nation.

