MadameNoire Featured Video

After writing in her new memoir about the less than welcoming experience she had with Whoopi Goldberg and other co-hosts of The View on the daytime talk show set, Garcelle Beauvais recently shared that she and Goldberg are on good terms.

“I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers,” Beauvais penned in her recently released memoir, Love Me as I Am, according to Page Six. “I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!”

Beauvais recalled feeling “eager” to test out her chemistry with The View‘s then co-hosts — Goldberg, Rosie Perez and Nicole Wallace — although it ended up being “an uninviting workplace.”

In addition to describing the energy on set as “cold, unfriendly and standoffish,” Beauvais emphasized that the vibe on the day she tested on The View was different than what she “expected or hoped for.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently highlighted why she openly recounted the unfavorable memory of her audition in her memoir during an event her RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke had earlier this week.

Beauvais said she’s remained a fan of the daytime talk show over the years although her past experience with the ladies of The View was “unfortunate.”

“I love what they do,” Beauvais told Page Six about the Emmy-winning show’s hosts at Stracke’s party in West Hollywood, adding, “I think they’re smart, and I love the cast, especially now. I think Sunny [Hostin] ‘s great.”

Beauvais and Goldberg reconnected on the set of a 2022 Lifetime movie called Caught in His Web, which the former starred in and Goldberg executive-produced.

As far as whether the ladies discussed what was written about the EGOT winner in Beauvais’ memoir, the RHOBH star said she forwarned Goldberg before the two started working together on the Lifetime set.

“Of course I addressed it with Whoopi. She didn’t remember,” Beauvais shared. “But I told her because I didn’t want to go into the film like I was bamboozling her. That’s not my thing. So it was important that she knew that was in my book. We’re all good now.”

Beauvais spills more details on her audition for The View and various other experiences in the industry in her book, Love Me as I Am, available now at all major book retailers.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Exit Stage Left’: Garcelle Beauvais Explains What Ended Her And Will Smith’s Brief 90s Romance”