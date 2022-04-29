MadameNoire Featured Video

Beloved reality star Ms. Juicy Baby has been hospitalized. The Little Women: Atlanta star was rushed to the hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit, TMZ reported. Her reps from the Meme Agency released a statement via her social media account and said she is currently in stable condition.

“At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”

The cause of her hospitalization hasn’t been revealed however Radar Online reported that she either suffered a heart attack or a stroke.

Ms. Juicy Baby, 50, is a standout on Little Women: Atlanta. She began making recurring appearances on the WeTV reality series during the first season and by the second season she was an official cast member. Season six premiered earlier this year on Jan. 22.

This isn’t the first time the Little Women: Atlanta family has been hit with heartbreaking news. Fellow Little Women star Ashley “Minnie” Ross died in April 2020 after suffering injuries from a hit-and-run car accident. Minnie and Ms. Juicy Baby bumped heads frequently on the show but Ms. Juicy Baby said they were still friends.

“As far as me and Minnie goes, I look at it as just like everybody else. It’s a job,” she told The Neighborhood Talk. “So we had to do what we had to do for the sake of a job but not to belittle us or question our integrity. We knew what it was at the end of the day but we also have to bring entertainment to everyone. There’s times that we had to show our true feelings. And no real relationship, whether it’s friendship or not, get along at all times. But we have differences. But other than that, we was very cool, very close.”

We send our prayers to Ms. Juicy Baby and wish her a speedy recovery.