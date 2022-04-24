MadameNoire Featured Video

Cuba Gooding Jr. is reportedly scheduled to host an event at a New York strip club in May. The news comes as shock given that less than two weeks ago, the Jerry Maguire star pled guilty to one count of forcible touching.

According to Page Six, Gooding’s hosting gig will occur at the ritzy Sapphire Gentleman’s Club in Times Square, which is almost a few blocks away from the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge, where he was accused of groping one of the victims involved in his sexual assault case.

The publication reached out to the Sapphire Gentleman’s Club for comment but did not receive a response about the Oscar-award-winner’s upcoming appearance.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, earlier this month, the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching two women in separate incidents stemming between 2018 and 2019.

Gooding turned himself to the New York Police Department following sexual misconduct allegations after he groped a woman’s breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan in 2019. The woman, who was later identified as Ms. Harbert, told authorities that the Emmy nominee was “highly intoxicated” when he touched her at the posh NYC bar. Harbert, who was present during the court trial, said that she was “disappointed” with the star’s guilty verdict.

Now, Gooding is required to undergo alcohol and behavior counseling for six months to successfully fulfill his plea deal. If he manages to stay out of trouble, he can then re-enter a new plea for a lesser charge of harassment, but if Gooding finds himself with another legal problem in the future, the celeb could face up to one year in jail.

