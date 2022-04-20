MadameNoire Featured Video

Cannabis connoisseurs are in for a treat on this 420 with a damn delightful fish dish courtesy of Reverend Jay, “a holistic life coach, endo-cannabinologist, metaphysical practitioner, herbalist and cannabis advocate.” In addition to counseling folks on the journey to “living their very best life,” the good rev chefs up savory medible recipes for those who like to enjoy great taste and a lil’ buzz in the dining experience. Get into this delectable cannabis-infused recipe Jay created exclusively for MADAMENOIRE.

“Blazin’ Cajun Salmon”

Ingredients:

A ir Fried Salmon

4 salmon filets that are roughly the same size

2 tsp grapeseed, olive, or sunflower oil

Adobo or seasoned salt of your choice

Paprika

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Black pepper

Blazin Cajun Butter

1/2 cup of unsalted butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

Garlic powder

Black Pepper

Adobo or seasoned salt of your choice

Cajun Seasoning

1 lemon, juiced

4 tsp cannabis infused coconut oil*

* 1 tsp per person is the recommended dosage but feel free to adjust according to your specific needs.

Directions:

1) Clean the salmon and pat dry.

2) Rub with grapeseed, olive or sunflower oil. Season to taste.

3) Add salmon to the air fryer after coating the pan with to prevent sticking) and cook on 375 F until it reaches your desired texture.

4) While the salmon is cooking, heat the butter in a medium sized skillet. Use a low to medium heat and stir often to prevent burning.

5) Season the butter to taste with the minced garlic and dried seasonings. 6) Add the lemon juice and continue stirring.

7) Remove from the and add the cannabis infused oil. Season to taste, if needed. 8) Plate the salmon and add a few teaspoons of the butter to the top. Serves 4.

