A Houston mother got trigger happy after becoming enraged over her ex-spouse bringing his current girlfriend with him to drop off their child.

According to a news release, Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, was meeting Aaron Konte Williams, 29, whom she shares two children with, at her grandmother’s house to exchange one of their children on April 10. When Harris saw that Williams’ girlfriend was in his car, things took a turn for the worst. According to police, after an argument between she and Williams, Harris fired shots that hit Williams in the arm and leg. Thankfully, he had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. Their child and Williams’ girlfriend were not injured. Harris left the scene but then returned and was taken into custody.

Harris has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct – discharging a firearm. In Texas, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon carries a sentence of five to 99 years while deadly conduct for discharging a firearm could result in 10 years in prison if charged as a felony.

Just a few days before, another former couple was involved in a shooting but unfortunately it was fatal. On April 17, a woman met up with her ex-boyfriend at a Denny’s restaurant in the southeast section of Houston. According to FOX 26, surveillance shows the ex-boyfriend enraged and yelling at the woman. The woman’s new boyfriend then showed up and the argument in the parking lot became more heated. The new boyfriend then fatally shot the woman’s ex.

