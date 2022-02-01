MadameNoire Featured Video

Two detectives from the Bridgeport, Connecticut Police Department have been placed on administrative leave following multiple complaints about the botched investigations of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls, who was found dead on the same day as Smith-Fields.

Rowena White, a spokeswoman on behalf of Bridgeport’s mayor, identified Detective Kevin Cronin and Detective Angel Llanos as subjects of internal affairs investigations regarding their alleged mishandling of both cases. The officers now face punitive repercussions for their “lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy” in handling both matters, Mayor Joseph Ganim said during a press conference on Jan. 30, NBC News reported. Ganim offered his condolences to the families of Smith-Fields and Rawls and expressed that he was “extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department.”

RELATED CONTENT: Here’s Everything We Know About The Disappearance Of Sierra Coombs, Breyah Pruden Found Safe

Brenda Lee Rawls was found dead at a male acquittances apartment on Dec. 12. Her sister Dorothy Rawls Washington said that she notified her family upon staying at her friend’s house, but the family grew worried when they didn’t hear from Brenda for nearly two days.

“Then, on the 14th, we said something’s wrong,” Washington explained, noting that she and her sister spoke almost every day leading up to the incident. “So two of my sisters, my niece and my niece’s boyfriend walked down to that male’s house.”

When they asked the unidentified male about Brenda’s whereabouts, he told them that he couldn’t wake her up on Dec. 12, and that she had died.

That same day, 23-year-old Smith-Fields was found unresponsive in her bed by a man she met on Bumble named Matthew LaFountain. The 37-year-old Connecticut resident claimed that he had awakened to find Smith-Fields unconscious with blood running from her nose. Earlier this week, a medical examiner report revealed that the young woman died due to an accidental overdose “caused by acute intoxication” from fentanyl, prescription drugs, and alcohol.

Smith-Fields’ family said the police never notified them about Lauren’s death and that they were given the startling news by the landlord of her apartment complex. The family is now suing for negligence and has accused the Bridgeport Police Department of covering up evidence to protect the suspect. As of now, no charges have been filed against LaFountain.

Darnell Crosland, the attorney representing both the Smith-Fields and Rawls families, said the Mayor’s response was “a step in the right direction.”

“The city is liable for the behavior of its police department and its officers,” he added. “I am pleased that the mayor has accepted that liability publicly and has apologized to this family for the suffering they have endured,” he added.

Detective Kevin Cronin and Detective Angel Llanos have been suspended from their duties and will remain on leave until the internal investigation and disciplinary cases are completed.

RELATED CONTENT: Lauren Smith-Fields’ Family Accuses Bridgeport Police Of Covering Up Evidence To Protect Suspect: ‘They Did Nothing!’