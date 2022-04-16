MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta rapper Cash Out is facing life in prison after being accused of being the head of a sex trafficking organization. According to WSBTV, Cash Out, born John Michael Hakeem Gibson, is facing 13 counts including rape, aggravated sodomy, racketeering and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. The organization that he is accused of being the head of has been hit with a 41- count indictment as well.

“The most troubling aspect of this case is that women have been victimized and brutalized within our community by people who had a chance to do something else with their lives,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Fulton County deputy district attorney Earnell Winfrey said that Gibson led the victims on to believe that “he cared about them and that he would take care of them, only to flip the script and then began to pimp them out.”

Winfrey said that two women have been rescued so far.

Gibson is also accused of running a house where prostitution took place on Alfred Avenue NW in Atlanta. According to WRDW, Gibson’s co-defendants include Linda Smith AKA Morenika Vinie and “Mama Cash Out,” Kierra Danieele Adams AKA “Boots,” Tyrone Orlando Taylor AKA “Rooskie” and Demetrius Lamont Edwards AKA “Drama.”

“He’s a very talented musical performer. Unfortunately, he didn’t stay in that business, and he branched off to the business that finds him under indictment,” Willis added.

If convicted, Gibson faces being sentenced to 25 years to life. Gibson’s lawyer has not released a statement regarding the case.

Gibson hasn’t released an official statement but did share a message seemingly addressing the charges on his Instagram story.

“The Lord says I am the one who strengthens you. Why should you fear mortals who are no more enduring than grass have you forgotten the lord who made you?” he wrote. “Those who are prisoners will soon be set free and be even more prosperus [sic] #FREECASHOUT.”

Willis cautioned parents to be aware of the predators that are looking to recruit their daughters.

“We want parents and family members to be aware because one thing that we realize is not just Cash Out, but a lot of people are recruiting young women through social media,” Willis said.