Kirk Franklin and his son Kerrion’s strained relationship has been broadcasted online multiple times, leading fans to question whether the two would ever make amends. Now, it appears as though Kerrion may need the help of his father following a wrongful arrest incident this week in Los Angeles. The musician and film producer was arrested and taken into custody after driving around the Beverly Hills neighborhood on April 10, Radar Online reported. He’s currently being held on “no bond.”

On April 11, Kerrion, 33, called into the Larry Reid Live show from inside the LA County jail where he is being detained. The Bad Boys Club star claimed that the prison’s conditions are “not cool” and “unfortunate.” Kerrion believed that his legal woes stemmed from his inner circle “changing.”

“There’s been a lot of interesting things going on. I’ve been communicating with my pastor in the past couple of weeks about just different things happening around me, feeling like I’m being set up, feeling like people are trying to catch me do wrong…” he explained.

“I definitely am going to go 1,000% to do what I can to make sure that this type of treatment stops,” Franklin’s son continued. “After I was already booked in jail, they tried to put extra gun charges on me. That was never discussed during my arrest.”

Reid then asked Kerrion to talk about the moments leading up to his arrest. The reality TV star said he was driving around in Beverly Hills Sunday morning when eight cop cars pulled him over to address a broken tail light. Kerrion explained that he was en route to an Autozone to get the car fixed. Upon running his information, authorities began questioning the star about two charges stemming from an incident in Texas. Kerrion claimed one of the charges was already taken care of.

“I just want you guys to keep me in your prayers,” he told listeners, adding that he needed legal help to defend himself. “Whatever assistance I can get.”

Rumors alleged that Kerrion’s car was previously owned by a missing woman, although those allegations have not been confirmed yet by officials. Kerrion doubled down on his innocence, telling listeners that the car was registered.

“I don’t think that’s true because I’ve met the woman who sold me the car, so, whoever sold me the car she was alive,” he said, noting how he had owned the vehicle in question for almost a year. “I’m just keeping my mind positive,” Kerrion added.” I really do aim to live a righteous lifestyle, all of this is unnecessary.” When asked whether he spoke to Kirk about the situation, Kerrion said bluntly: “My father is not in my life. Period.” The Zeus Network actor will appear before a judge on Tuesday.

Kirk and his son’s complicated relationship was put on full display back in March 2021, when Kerrion recorded a heated argument with his dad and posted the damaging clip to Instagram for all to see.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this,” Kerrion said in the since-deleted post, according to theGrio. “If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors.”

In the tense audio clip, the voice identified by Kerrion as Kirk Franklin exclaimed, “I’ll put my foot in your a**,” right before the star’s son barked back, “I dare you.” The conversation then spiraled out of control as Franklin shouted, “I will break your neck ni***, don’t you ever disrespect me!”

The “Stomp” hitmaker released a statement about the ordeal days later, apologizing for some of the unholy language used in the video. Franklin admitted that his son had a “toxic relationship” with the family “for many years.”

“We’ve tried for many years through counseling, through therapy, to try to rectify this private family matter,” he continued. “Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate.”

