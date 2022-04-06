MadameNoire Featured Video

En Vogue singer Cindy Herron has filed divorce papers to bring an end to her 29-year marriage to former MLB player Glenn Braggs.

Herron’s filing in Los Angeles County Courts cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind requesting the dissolution of her marriage, according to legal documents acquired by The Blast.

Herron, 60, and Braggs, 59, share four children–three of whom are adults.

Custody of the former couple’s minor assumably won’t be a major factor in the divorce, according to The Blast’s speculation. Since it’s unclear whether Herron and Braggs signed a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot in 1994, it’s possible the two may split all the financials “down the middle.”

Herron rose to fame through the R&B girl group En Vogue in the 90s alongside original fellow members Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson and Maxine Jones.

The group made a major splash on the music scene with their smash hit “Hold On” off their 1990 debut studio album Born To Sing.

Their other popular songs include “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Love Don’t Love You,” “Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

Although Robinson and Jones later left the group, Herron keeps En Vogue alive with Ellis and Rhona Bennett.

The latter joined in 2003 as En Vogue recorded its sixth studio album, Soul Flower.

The group released their most current album, Electric Cafe, in April 2018.

The trio is one of the four acts on New Kids on the Block’s The MixTape Tour which also includes Salt-N-Pepa and Rick Astley.

Set to begin its 50-city journey on May 10, the tour will hit Cincinnati, Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and more.

