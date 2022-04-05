MadameNoire Featured Video

A nightclub in Washington DC is now facing backlash after viral video footage captured the body of Maryland rapper Goonew propped up on stage at what appeared to be his memorial service. The 24-year-old was fatally shot back in March near Pennsylvania Avenue in District Heights, Maryland.

Goonew’s funeral service was held at Bliss nightclub on April 3, according to The New York Post. Video clips from the public viewing showed fans of the rapper partying around the establishment as his body stood upright on stage, decked out in an iced-out crown, watch and an Amiri hoodie. A source who attended the service, which was entitled “The Last Show,” said mourners were charged a $40 cover fee to enter the venue, according to The Shade Room.

The viral video sparked an outpour of criticism from social media users.

“No way goonew mama approved that sh*t that’s so sad & disrespectful,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Our generation is so weird and people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this. Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this,” commented another concerned Twitter user.

An employee at the bar reportedly tweeted that staff and crew members were not informed about the event beforehand and were shocked when they arrived to see Goonew’s “deceased body on display.”

“They didn’t warn us they didn’t tell us they didn’t even know,” they added. “When i say I’ve officially been traumatized this year i mean it.”

After Goonew’s funeral went trending across the internet, Bliss nightclub released a statement apologizing for the morbid event.

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the venue wrote in a statement. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration.”

The statement continued:

“Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

A rapper named Black Fortune reportedly performed during Sunday’s service. In his caption, he wrote, “The last show 💔 love you @goonew64,” adding footage from the rowdy nightclub event. In the comment section, Fortune appeared to bark back at critics, writing:

“As long as his mother was happy that’s all that matter.”

According to Fox 5 DC, the slain rap star’s mother, Patrice Morrow, was present during the funeral party and she told the outlet the family has no regrets about throwing the unorthodox homegoing celebration.

“For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us,” she explained. “They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Ariana Morrow, Goonew’s sister, echoed a similar sentiment.

“We’re not trying to clear anything up. We don’t care about anybody and what ya’ll have to say negative. Nobody. We don’t care,” she added. “They’re like, I know his mama wouldn’t approve of that. Yeah, she did, she was on stage with us.”

Goonew, whose real name is Markelle Morrow, was shot during a robbery in March.

“He was shot in the back and he gave his jewels up,” the grieving matriarch told NBC 4, Wtop News noted.

“I feel like my son could have gone further in his life but he always worried about his neighborhood,” she added. “I miss him so much.”

Goonew’s rap career blossomed in 2017, quickly catching the attention of big media outlets like Complex, who named the star as one of their Best New Artists in 2020. Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the young rapper’s murder and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with additional information on the case.

