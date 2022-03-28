MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Rico Nasty recently alleged on social media that she was the victim of intimate partner violence at the hands of her boyfriend, Malik Foxx, and the latter has responded.

“So lemme get this straight. U go through my phone for yearsssss. I finally ask for yours and can’t see it. @dodontsay_ u dead to me. u a liar,” Rico wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 28, addressing Malik.

“Years of f–king torture,” the “OHFR?” rapper continued. “Can’t do s–t. And now I wanna see what u been up to and I can’t? Ur crazy as s–t. All the s–t you’ve done to me??????????”

“I can’t believe u just put your hands on me. And I didn’t even touch you @dodontsay_. Guess I’m one of ‘them’ now,” Rico wrote, later adding, “Lmao, he probably about to log into my s–t and delete this. I swear I hate my life.”

Despite the rapper deleting her troubling Stories shortly after posting them, Malik also took to his social media to address her allegations.

Rico didn’t go into much detail — but Malik’s account of what transpired between the two suggests that both of them have different versions of the full story.

He claims he repeatedly asked Rico to leave him alone, but was instead subjected to having things thrown at him and Rico threatening to harm him and his belongings.

“After her not listening, [if] picking her up and putting her outside the room and locking the door counts as putting your hands on her then okay, that’s what happened,” Malik said.

“@riconasty You’ve painted a picture that I hit you last night and that’s a lie,” his response continued. “I didn’t put my hands on you. You attacked me. And I asked you to leave and you wouldn’t so I got you out of my room and locked the door.”

“You’re legit crazy! You posted that bulls–t a– lie and deleted it seconds later because you’re cap,” he wrote, still addressing Rico. “You’re a liar and you fasho ain’t s–t for this one. Stop tryna trash my name bro. That s–t ain’t cool.”

“You can be mad all you want about the relationship but don’t label me [as] a woman beater. That’s not at all what it is,” he concluded.

Back in 2018, Malik was described as Rico’s “boyfriend/manager,” in an article published by XXL Mag.

Physical abuse can happen to anyone and it’s a topic everyone should take very seriously. To learn more about intimate partner violence in the Black community via the National Domestic Violence Hotline, click here.

See snapshots from Rico and Malik’s Instagram Stories down below.

