Ciara is the latest high profile name slated to star in The Color Purple‘s upcoming musical film adaptation.

The “Level Up” singer has been cast in the role of the adult version of Nettie, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film, The Color Purple. Truly grateful,” Ciara tweeted about the news on March 22.

The exciting news about the “Body Party” singer’s involvement in the project comes as the film begins the early stages of production in Georgia this month, ET details.

Pulling from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name, the latest adaptation of The Color Purple will star Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery. Additionally, singer H.E.R’s role as Squeak in the upcoming film was confirmed last August.

The cast also includes The Little Mermaid actress and pop star Halle Bailey as the younger version of Nettie, Colman Domingo as Mister, Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol’ Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo and Alan Grier as Reverend Avery.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, the Warner Bros. project will be directed by Blitz Bazawule and written by Marcus Gardley.

The film’s set to premiere in theaters in December 2023 — around four decades after Spielberg directed Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg in his well-known 1985 big-screen version of Walker’s novel.

The author will serve as an executive producer on the forthcoming project alongside her daughter, fellow writer Rebecca Walker and other major players in Hollywood.

Since the line-up of talent attached to the film has rounded out so nicely, we have a feeling the forthcoming adaptation will be a big success.

