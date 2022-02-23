MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Jaida Benjamin has been found safe after being reported missing last week.

Her mother, JoCinda Benjamin, confirmed that the 27-year-old actress was found safe via Instagram.

We are happy to announce that our beloved Jaida Benjamin was found safe and unharmed around 2:30 am. As she is currently resting and under medical evaluation, we ask for privacy as the family heals and surrounds Jaida with the love and support she needs. We thank you all for your [tremendous] support and coverage as we searched for her. Your outpouring love to help bring her home safely is appreciated beyond words of expression and we hope that communities will continue to support families that are missing their children, especially the young brown children that go missing daily.”

According to ABC7, Benjamin was found safe in Los Angeles, California at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard after last being seen on Feb. 19 at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department said there is no evidence of foul play.

Vincent M. Ward, who said he has worked with Benjamin on different projects, said that she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Just earlier this month, JoCinda Benjamin announced that she and her daughter would be taking a break from the entertainment world.

“In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, combined with our own mental health concerns, Jaida and I have decided to take a much needed hiatus from the entertainment industry,” she captioned a picture of them smiling from ear to ear on Instagram.

Benjamin is mostly known for her role on Netflix’s Family Reunion, but has also been seen on shows like Insecure, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Southland, Austin & Ally, The Fosters and films Christmas With My Ex and The Step Daddy.