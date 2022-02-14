MadameNoire Featured Video

After over two years of dating, actress Rosario Dawson, 42, and New Jersey lawmaker Sen. Cory Booker, 52, have ended their relationship.

While the former couple is no longer romantically involved, a source close to Booker told PEOPLE that the senator and Dawson remain close friends.

The two first met at a political fundraiser back in 2018, but it wasn’t love at first sight. In fact, Booker admitted many months later during an interview that Dawson didn’t give him the time of day and threw “serious shade” his way.

Funnily enough, the two reconnected several months after their first encounter and were both single at the time which motivated Booker to finally ask Dawson for her number.

“I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours,” Booker recalled of that evening for The Washington Post. “I had trouble asking for her phone number… I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!'”

The actress and lawmaker went public with their relationship in March 2019.

“He’s a wonderful human being,” Dawson told TMZ then of Booker. “It’s good to spend some time together when we can…I am just grateful to be with someone who I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

Dawson later moved into Booker’s Newark, home and began living with the senator in May 2020, amid him campaigning to be the Democratic presidential nominee for the then-impending 2020 election.

That October, Booker highlighted that the experience was “the first time” in his life he’s ever co-habited with one of his romantic interests while speaking with Buzzfeed News.

However, Booker made it clear before that year was through that he wouldn’t be ready for wedding bells ringing for him and Dawson anytime soon.

Read more about that and the former couple’s relationship below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cory Booker Makes It Clear He Isn’t Proposing To Rosario Dawson Yet”