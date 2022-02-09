MadameNoire Featured Video

TK Kirkland spoke on lots of hot topics during his most recent interview on The Breakfast Club.

In a clip that is swirling the internet, the entertainer shared his opinion that men shouldn’t be pursuing sex without having a hefty amount of money in the bank first.

“Sex [and] love is for men who have accomplished something,” the comic told The Breakfast Club‘s hosts. “If you ain’t got $25,000 in your account right now, you don’t even deserve to have sex.”

“You don’t deserve to walk up to a woman and destroy her life,” Kirkland said, before explaining his belief that when a man has ample expendable income, he can take a woman out for a nice time and “seduce her.”

“Don’t think she’s obligated [to have sex] ’cause she’s going out with you, ’cause women like to have a nice time,” Kirkland noted. “If the atmosphere is right, the car is smelling good, you got the right music going, you’re treating her like a lady, you’d be surprised what could happen.”

“But men don’t take the time to invest, or, they think if this one don’t do it, its a wrap,” the entertainer said of men trying to get into woman’s panties without having the means or desire to court her first.

In the comments of a clip, re-posted from the full interview and shared by @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram, people reacted to Kirkland’s opinion by penning:

“Asking for a friend, does $20k in food stamps work??😅😅 ,” “This is weird, accomplishments aren’t always monetary,” “Heard. But not realistic….” and, “I say, if you don’t have anything going for yourself. You shouldn’t be in bed. Simple.”

“Please understand that the number/amount he gave is not the point of the message,” another online user highlighted.

Meanwhile, one person emphasized that Kirkland’s message was “spoken like a true City Girl 👏 .”

RELATED CONTENT: “City Girls Say If A Man Is Really Into You, “It Ain’t No Problem” For Him To Provide For You Financially. Period.”

Having your financials in order should be a priority for anyone — regardless of gender or if they’re dating. What do y’all think — is having money stacked up in a bank account something someone needs to have before you get involved with them?

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Are You Wasting Your Own Time When Dating?”