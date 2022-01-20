MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen has issued an apology after racist comments she posted to her social media account back in 2020 resurfaced.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” Nguyen wrote in an Instagram post. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Nguyen was exposed for posting a slew of posts that took jabs at the Black Lives Matter movement, defending police against claims of police brutality, offensive jokes, slamming democrats and supporting Donald Trump.

In one post from September 2020, she shared a meme that said:

I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set building a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?

Nguyen, who is Vietnamese-American, also posted a meme in August 2020 that read, “If you follow police’s orders, you won’t get shot,” seemingly blaming Black people for being victims police brutality.

Another one read:

Hundreds of Blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other Blacks every week. Over a thousand officers injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars destruction to private and public property. And you still think police officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

Nyugen also posted a meme that gave an idea about how she felt about the COVID-19 vaccination as well.

‘Only make the vaccine in suppository form. I want the democrats to shove it up their a****,” read a meme showing Donald Trump shaking a doctor’s hand.

Bravo hasn’t commented on Nguyen’s posts or her future with the network.