To address The surge of the Omicron variant cases, the Biden Administration has called for 400 million N95 masks to be distributed across the country, CNN reported. Starting in February, masks will be available in community centers and local pharmacies and will be limited to three a person. This will be the largest distribution of personal protective equipment in U.S history.

“To ensure broad access for all Americans, there will be three masks available per person,” a White House official told CNN. “In addition to this program, thanks to the administration’s efforts, these high-quality masks are in ample supply and widely available to American consumers.”

While addressing the COVID-19 response, he acknowledged how annoyed we all are with these masks, which we’ve been wearing for almost two years. He encouraged everyone to focus on protecting themselves until we overcome this pandemic.

“I know we all wish that we could finally be done with wearing masks. I get it,” Biden said. “But there is a — they’re a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of the highly transmittable Omicron variant. So, please, please wear the mask.”

The N95 masks offer the highest level of protection against COVID-19.

The Omicron cases of COVID-19 are increasing in certain parts of the country while other regions are seeing a decline, according to U.S Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

“There are parts of the country — New York, in particular, and other parts of the Northeast — where we are starting to see a plateau, and in some cases, an early decline in cases,” Murthy told CNN. “The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace. The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough.”