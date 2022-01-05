Mississippi Police Officer Arrives To Crime Scene And Discovers Slain Victim Is Her 20-Year-Old Son

MadameNoire Featured Video

Mississippi police officer was having an ordinary night on the job when her life was shattered with one call. On Jan. 2 around 2:00 a.m, Hazelhurst Police Department officer Laquandia Cooley responded to a shooting and when she arrived, she discovered that the victim was her 20-year-old son. Cooley saw that her son, Charles Stewart Jr., had been shot in his head and was already dead when she got to the crime scene.

“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Cooley told WLBT. “As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?”

Cooley said seeing her murdered child on the ground was more than overwhelming.

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.”

His father, Charles Stewart, Sr., said he had no idea who could’ve killed his son, who he described as a good person.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family. We’re just trying to cope day to day,” he said. “Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this.”

Stewart, Jr. left behind his parents, his 22-year-old sister and a 17-year-old brother. His sister, Destinequa Hilliard, shared her grief on social media.

“I’m lost,” she wrote in a Facebook post according to Daily Mail. “How can anybody live after losing a sibling[?] I’m trying to be the strong one but I’m getting weak I’ll never be able to see my brother again who ever did this is wrong why lord why. ”

Since the victim is a police officer’s son, the investigation will be handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.