MadameNoire Featured Video

Rhode Island Republican State Rep. Patricia Morgan was slammed on Twitter this week after she made some baffling comments about losing a former “Black friend” to critical race theory (CRT).

Morgan explained in her questionable tweet that she once “had a black friend” who “liked” her and that she presumably liked too, but things allegedly turned sour between the two after her Black friend became “hostile and unpleasant.”

“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white,” Morgan explained of their fallout. “Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT”

We know what you’re thinking… why in the WORLD would she hit send on this tweet? We have no idea, but luckily thousands of other puzzled social media goers instantly poured into the misinformed politician’s comment section wondering the same thing.

“​​Oof….the fact that you think this tweet is ok shows just how much you have to learn,” tweeted one person in opposition to Morgan’s comment. “It might be she was just too exhausted to be your teacher. It’s not CRT…it’s you. Had you had access to CRT, maybe you wouldn’t have alienated your friend.“

Another person chimed in:

“This is officially the most tone-deaf tweet I’ve ever seen on this app.”

A third user replied:

“Schools are NOT teaching CRT, Pat. But they should because people white people have done horrible, unimaginable things to black people. An evolved society faces its ugly truths so it can grow. White people like you want to buy the truth because you think it makes you look bad.”

While former Star Trek actor, George Takei, hit Morgan with a little dose of her own medicine.

“I had a white friend. I liked him and I think he liked me, too,” Takei tweeted. “But then Pearl Harbor happened and whites became hostile and unpleasant. I am sure we didn’t do anything but they sent us to camps anyway. And now they don’t want to teach about this because it makes kids feel bad.”

Yikes!

Social media detectives found upon further digging that Morgan co-sponsored a bill back in March that would have banned critical race theory from being taught in schools. However, the bill, which was dubbed the RH H6070, failed to make it past Congress. Lawmakers said it was designed to “prohibit the ‘teaching of divisive concepts'” and to “prohibit making individuals feel distressed on account of their race or sex,” The Daily Beast noted.

The Rhode Island representative told The Daily Beast in a statement that she believed her support of the bill is what caused a strain on her friendship.

“We fought these battles already against discrimination and against segregation [for] Martin Luther King’s goals for us to judge people by the content of their character and not the color of their skin,” Morgan explained. “[Critical race theory] shuts down conversations about other reasons for disparities and other ways that we could work to change those disparities.”

Since hitting send on the divisive tweet, Rhode Island’s Black Lives Matter chapter has now called for Morgan to step down from the positions she currently holds in the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee and House Health and Human Services Committee among other branches, Go Local Prov reported.

Morgan, on the other hand, doesn’t appear to be too bothered by the backlash, because the controversial politician was busy at work tweeting more debate stirring content like this report from Rasmussen on whether schools should be allowed to teach “sexual and gender identities” in classrooms.

It just never seems to stop!

RELATED CONTENT: Nikole Hannah-Jones Ethers MSNBC Host Chuck Todd For Othering Black Parents