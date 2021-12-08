MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabrielle Union brought Tootie back to life for a live reenactment for Facts of Life. On Dec. 7, Union starred in Live In Front of a Studio Audience for a live reboot of the 1980’s sitcom.

While Union starred as Tootie, Jennifer Anniston played Blair, Allison Tolman portrayed Natalie, Kathryn Hahn played Jo and Ann Dowd filled the role of Mrs. Garrett. They came together to recreate the “Kids Can Be Cruel” episode from the ABC show’s third season.

“During the preparations for a box lunch charity auction, the girls are gazing over an Eastland/Bates “Slam Book”, in which those writing the comments are identified by numbers instead of names,” read the summary for the episode on iMDb.

Union was more than excited to play Tootie, who was originally played by Kim Fields. On social media, Union played tribute to Fields for being one of the few Black child stars on television during the 1980’s and serving as a role model to many Black girls at that time.

“Tonight I have a once in a lifetime opportunity to honor the QUEEN @kimfieldsofficial and her iconic role of Tootie on “Facts Of Life,” she wrote on Instagram. “As a Black girl growing up in the 1980s we had very few role models on TV and film, but we had Kim. Thank you for leading and showing us how amazing we actually are. Please show love and praise to the ICON KIM FIELDS.”

If you missed Live In Front of a Studio Audience’s Facts Of Life rendition, it will be now be airing on Hulu.

The second half of the live episode, which was produced by Jimmy Kimmel and the original show’s creator Norman Lear, focused on Diff’rent Strokes in which Kevin Hart starred. Snoop Dogg also made a surprise appearance.

Take a look at Union portraying Tootie below.