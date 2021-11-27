MadameNoire Featured Video

More details have emerged after the death of Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz. Her cause of death has not been determined by the city medical examiner yet; however, NYPD Commissioner Demot Shea said she was dealing with a long-term illness before her death.

According to the New York Daily News, Shea said that after speaking with “other authorities, the medical examiner’s office and talking to the family” he learned that Shabazz “had been ill for a period of time, and at this point nothing appears suspicious.”

“We are investigating and the cause of death is pending the final results of additional testing, but the death does not appear to be suspicious following initial review,” the city medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

In a statement released via Facebook, the Shabazz family thanked everyone for their condolences and gave details on her homegoing service.

In this time of deep sadness from the loss of our beloved Baby sister, Malikah Saban Shabazz, our family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of kindness we have received from so many well-wishers around the world. We ask for your continued prayers and warm thoughts as we grieve. Malikah will now rest in peace with our parents, El Hajj Malik Al Shabazz (Malcolm X) & Dr. Betty Shabazz. The Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks with our eldest sister, Ambassador Shabazz, presiding. Malikah is survived by her immediate family, her loving daughter Bettih-Bahiyah, her nephew Malik-Amjhad, and her five sisters respectively, Attallah, Qubilah-Bahiyah, Ilyasah, Gamilah-Lumumba, and her beloved twin, Malaak Saban. Blessings and peace be unto you. —The Shabazz Family

Shabazz was found dead in her Brooklyn home on Nov. 22 by her 23-year-old daughter Bettih-Bahiyah Shabazze. She was 56-years-old. She and her twin sister, Malaak, were Malcolm X’s youngest daughters.