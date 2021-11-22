MadameNoire Featured Video

18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges on Nov. 19 for killing two victims and wounding another during the Kenosha protests in the wake of Jacob Blake in August 2020. It was a verdict that was sadly expected by many Americans. The sheer fact that Rittenhouse could walk away with murder unscathed and unpunished was triggering for so many who felt as though the young teen’s White privilege worked in favor of the jury’s decision.

Tamir Rice’s mother, Samaria Rice recently spoke to TMZ about the case and she called the verdict unjust.

“I’m very annoyed about how minor, a white little boy, is not in jail for the murder of other people,” she explained noting that Rittenhouse’s mother should also be charged for supplying him with the firearm that he used toduring the incident. “That’s just not right. His mother should go to jail too because why would you give him a gun and he’s a minor? That’s not how you’re supposed to raise your children… You knew he was going to a protest, what did you think he was going to do? He wasn’t helping out the police he killed innocent police and for that right there, he should be in jail. ”

Samaria knows far too well what it’s like to be failed by America’s unfair justice system. Her 12-year-old son was fatally gunned down in November 2014 by a White officer in Cleveland, Ohio after someone reported seeing him with what they believed to be a gun. Sadly officials later discovered that Rice was carrying a toy gun.

“At the end of the day, this country needs to be overthrown. This is pitiful,” Samaria added. “Where in this country have we seen somebody pick their own jurors? When I saw that I was like are we still on planet earth? We’re praying for them right now because this is pitiful!”

Ironically, Rittenhouse’s troubling verdict comes on the 7th anniversary of Tamir’s death. A virtual concert will be held on Nov. 22 to commemorate Rice at 6:30 P.M.

Samaria isn’t the only one pissed off about Rittenhouse’s verdict. Congresswoman Cori Bush is now pleading with government officials to expel three House Republicans who offered the young Illinois native an internship in politics following his not guilty verdict. The Missouri Rep. took to Twitter on Nov. 20 where she aired out her qualms with the lawmakers.

“Just being real: every day it feels more and more dangerous coming to work,” the Black Lives Matter activist wrote. “Not only do these members fuel violence. Now they’re actively recruiting someone whose sole qualification is killing people standing up for Black lives and getting away with it. They must be expelled.”

Bush included screenshots of three public offers to hire Rittenhouse as an intern from Republican Reps. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and Madison Cawthorn, Yahoo News noted.

Fox News is set to air an exclusive interview with Rittenhouse on Nov. 22 where he will share more about the verdict and according to him, the case was never about race. “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement,” he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a portion of the interview.

“I support peacefully demonstrating,” the teen continued. “I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases. It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone,” Rittenhouse added.

Watch a clip from the interview below.

