Former American Idol star Franchell “Frenchie” Davis recently shared some emotional details about the aftermath of a hysterectomy she underwent nearly a year ago.

The singer, who has previously performed in Broadway’s Rent, shared a side-by-side picture of herself captioning the photo “How it started vs. How it’s going.” Frenchie continued on writing that her life has “changed so much” since receiving the procedure.

“The woman on the left wasn’t even sure if she wanted to live… whew. I was broken, y’all,” she wrote while celebrating the 11 month anniversary of her hysterectomy. “That was a dark dark time for me. I can’t believe I spent the first half of this year grieving the loss of my ability to have children and now I’m surrounded by young people all the damn time! God’s grace will not miss you. I have shared this journey because somebody might be trying to climb out of the dark right now and maybe you need to hear from somebody who just climbed out of it that Joy does come in the morning! IT WILL. I PROMISE,” she reiterated.

According to the University Of Michigan, Black women “are twice as likely” to remove their uterus through a hysterectomy. Hysterectomies can be conducted for a number of different health issues affecting the female reproductive system including pelvic pain, heavy periods, or fibroids which disproportionately impacts “nearly a quarter of Black women between 18 and 30″ compared to about 6% of white women.” The report adds that “By age 35, that number increases to 60%.” A third of hysterectomies are done during peak childbearing years, however, it’s unclear as to why Davis underwent treatment.

The Voice alum sent a few words of encouragement to her followers who might be experiencing forms of emotional trauma or pain from infertility issues.

“You will have to do the work though… and never forget these 3 things: 1. It ain’t personal. We all are going to have to experience life moments that will almost break us and make us question everything,” she wrote. I’m so sorry my love there’s no short cut around that… none of us are exempt. 2. If you pay attention close enough the rays of light will begin peeking through the dark and you have to LEAN into that shit and I mean stretch! 3. When everything around you is dark…YOU are the light, honey! Go within. Feed the fire. Come on out of the dark. You deserve joy!!!”

Davis also thanked her “tribe” for supporting her throughout her challenging recovery process.

“Shout out to my tribe… My sister friends…My boyfriends… My sister… My mama… my Dad…My therapist… My GYN/Surgeon, Dr. Kinson at University of Pennsylvania….and shoutout to ME! I’m still planning to throw myself an “I’m NOT having a baby shower” and it’s going to be a HUGE party!” she added. “Sending love to all the mothers who are childless… All the children who no longer have their mothers… And all of the women out there who struggle with fertility issues… I know your heartache… I see you and I’m holding space for you. Love you guys!”

